Most Beautiful Royal Family! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share 4 Stunning New Photos

Happy birthday, Prince Alexander!

Sweden’s Royal Palace released adorable new photos of Prince Alexander and his proud parents, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, to celebrate the little royal’s first birthday on Wednesday.

And it seems Alexander has already inherited his parents’ photogenic genes! The prince cuddles up between his royal parents outside Drottningholm Palace in one of the sweet snaps.

The little prince’s adorably toothy smile is on display in another photo, which shows him in an adorable all-khaki ensemble.

The young family currently lives within the palace grounds while construction continues on their new royal home near Stockholm.

The gorgeous royal family posed for another photo inside the family’s home. And Sofia, dressed in a bright green ensemble, can’t hide her joy and she cradles the birthday boy.

“Being a mother is amazing,” Sofia said last July of parenthood. “It changes your whole life.”

A fourth photo, taken by Carl Philip and posted on Instagram, shows the young prince dressed in a crisp white shirt and jeans as he plays with an unopened birthday present in his lap.

The young royal family is about to receive another gift: Princess Sofia is expecting their second child this fall!

