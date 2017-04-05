Mom’s Reaction to Her Girl’s “Bad” Grade Is What Every Kid Needs

I told my mom I failed my math test and this was her response :’) pic.twitter.com/BYGuVVEyWr

— hannah (@imhannahcho) March 16, 2017

For Hannah Cho, the grade she got on her math test mattered. If she got an A on it, the teen would have a perfect 4.0 GPA, a goal she was working extremely hard to achieve.

Hannah put in the time and studied all day and night for this exam, so when she found out that she got a B, it felt the same as a failing grade would to most students. Instead of celebrating her hard-earned score, the teen sent a photo of the test to her mom via Snapchat and made her disappointment clear.

Hannah’s mom agreed that her daughter had a lot to learn, but not when it comes to math. Hannah shared the response she received from her mom on Twitter in March and the unexpected message is still going viral.

“I don’t care if you fail your math test, I don’t care if you get below 1,000 on your SAT, I don’t care if your GPA is under 2.00, I don’t care if you get accepted to Sanford,” her mom wrote. “I care if you cry, I care if you are stressed, I care if you are unhappy.”

Instead of adding even more pressure to her already stressed-out daughter, this mom is showing Hannah that numbers and grades don’t define her. Plus, her mom has a pretty great sense of humor and made sure to add a joke at her daughter’s expense: she also cares when Hannah gets hungry — even if she gets hungry every two hours. “I admit it can get tiring feeding you constantly, but I love you.”

