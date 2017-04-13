Mom With Cancer Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Her Boy’s Endless Support

For the last three years, Lori Wright has been fighting for her life. The single mom from Australia has stage four metastatic breast cancer, and throughout the multiple rounds of difficult treatments, her 8-year-old boy has been by her side. An intimate photo of the mother-son duo that captures his unwavering support as he cradles his mom after a difficult day is being shared to raise awareness for the family.

A Go Fund Me page titled “Help Tristan Keep His Mummy Alive” was set up to raise funds for Lori’s treatment and explain why the cancer journey has been even more difficult for their family of two. “Tristan has endured this marathon of watching his mom go through all types of pain and heartache over this time. Until now, it’s been tolerable, however Lori’s condition has reached a critical point that requires countless, expensive treatments to not only manage the pain, but to sustain her life so she can watch her little boy become a man,” the page says. “As a single mom, her finances have run completely dry leaving her no where to go from here, but to ask for the kindness and generosity of the good people of the world to help prolong her life for both her and her son.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Boy-Hugging-Mom-Cancer-43426455

Share

More Celebrity News: