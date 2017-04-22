Mel B’s Former Nanny Sues Her for Libel, Claims They Carried on a Seven-Year Sexual Relationship

Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s former nanny claims the Spice Girls star seduced her when she was just 18-years-old and proceeded to carry on a seven-year sexual relationship, this according to a new lawsuit.

Lorraine Gilles is suing Brown for defamation, claiming the singer lied about her in her declaration as part of her efforts to get a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Brown previously claimed in court documents that after Belafonte hired Gilles to be their nanny in 2010, the relationship became sexual and he began “paying her inordinate amounts of money.”

“Over the course of some three years, I recently learned that paid Lorraine in excess of $300,000 for alleged nanny services,” she claimed.

Then in the spring of 2014, Brown alleged that the nanny and Belafonte announced their pregnancy, and stated that they wanted “all three of us to live together.” Brown said that Belafonte later demanded that the nanny have an abortion, and used Brown’s money to pay for it.

Brown’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Gilles believes Brown painted her as “a homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist” and in her lawsuit, Gilles paints a very different picture of her life with Brown and Belafonte.

According to Gilles, she met Brown and Belafonte in 2009, having just arrived in the United States from Germany. She says Brown “seduced a naive and a curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student … with alcohol, fame, and casual sex.”

Gilles claims she had “consensual group sex” at Brown and Belafonte’s home just days after meeting the couple. She says that over time, she and Brown “developed a friendship and sexual relationship with one another that was separate and apart from Brown’s relationship with her husband.”

According to her lawsuit, Gilles says she eventually accepted Brown’s offer to work for the couple as their nanny. She says her “sexual and employment relationship with Brown continued for approximately seven years.”

Gilles claims “Belafonte was not present during most of the sexual encounters” between herself and Brown and the only times she had sex with Belafonte was when Brown invited him to join. When that happened, Gilles claims, Brown would then “serve as the ‘camera man’ and record the sexual encounter” and/or take part.

Furthermore, Gilles claims she “personally witnessed both Brown and Belafonte bring different women into their home and engage in group sex on multiple occasions” while Gilles watched their children.

As for Brown’s claims that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte’s baby and subsequently had an abortion, Gilles does confirm she had an abortion, but says the pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand, something she confided to Brown about. Gilles says Brown was nothing but supportive and helped arrange the abortion and care for her afterward.

Gilles is suing for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Via: http://people.com/music/mel-b-nanny-lawsuit/

Share

More Celebrity News: