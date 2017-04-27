Meet the Badass Cast of American Gods

Come Sunday, April 30, the characters of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods are going to invade your world. Starz has adapted the treasured 2001 novel, and they’ve assembled a killer cast. You’ll meet new faces (unless you already knew about Ricky Whittle) and be reunited with familiar ones (Gillian Anderson looks incredible). Before the show premieres, get an idea of who is starring on the show and where you’ve seen them before.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/American-Gods-Cast-43473808

Share

More Celebrity News: