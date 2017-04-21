Marilyn Monroe’s Last House, Where She Lived (and Died), Is for Sale for $6.9 Million

A haunting piece of Hollywood history is up for sale.

A Brentwood, California, home that once belonged to the legendary actress Marilyn Monroe was just listed for $6.9 million. The screen icon purchased the hacienda-style house in early 1962 after divorcing her third husband, Arthur Miller, according to Variety, but only lived there for a few months. She was found dead in her bedroom at the home in August of that year at 36 years old of an apparent drug overdose.

The four-bedroom, four-bath home has been sold several times in the five decades since Monroe’s death, most recently in 2010), but the style and feel of the property remains largely unchanged, real estate agent Lisa Optican tells Vanity Fair. “There have been owners in the past who have made changes to the property but the overall feeling and aesthetic and vibe of what attracted Marilyn to it is still there and you can feel it,” Optican says. “The same courtyard, entry, and backyard with the pool and the expansive grassy yard and garden are all there.

Optican, an agent with Mercer Vine, also guesses at why the star chose the “warm, romantic, intimate” property during the tumultuous final year of her life. “You feel it and get why she was attracted to it—she wanted a home rather than just a big house in Beverly Hills.”

The 2,624-square-foot stucco home is also popular fodder for conspiracy theorists, who note that a sophisticated wire tapping system was allegedly uncovered there in the 1970s, put in place during the years many think the actress sustained an affair with president John F. Kennedy.

Apart from its infamous past, the 1929 house, is an attractive offering, boasting four bedrooms and three baths, beamed ceilings, a swimming pool and citrus grove. Interviewed at the house a few weeks before her death, Monroe gave a reporter for Life magazine an impromptu tour, including an apartment attached to the garage she called, “a place for any friends of mine who are in some kind of trouble, you know, and maybe they’ll want to live here where they won’t be bothered till things are OK for them.”

When the reporter complemented the property, Marilyn said, “Good, anybody who likes my house, I’m sure I’ll get along with.”

View the property listing here.

