Manny MUA and Jeffree Star are Getting Sued Over Their New Collab — Here’s Why

The highly anticipated collaboration between makeup vloggers Jeffree Star and Manny MUA just experienced a major hiccup: the duo is getting sued. On April 4, a lawsuit was filed against the pair for trademark and copyright infringement on behalf of Black Moon Cosmetics by MacArthur Law Firm. Black Moon Cosmetics is seeking an end to the sales of their products as well as damages and paying for attorney fees.

Black Moon Cosmetics launched in 2015 with a holographic moon logo that looks similar to the holographic moon on Jeffree Star and Manny MUA’s new collaboration. In the lawsuit, representatives of Black Moon state that it was the first company to use a holographic moon on a black background on cosmetic packaging and claims that Manny MUA had contacted Black Moon and communicated his admiration of the packaging via a direct message on Instagram saying “absolutely loveeeeee your packaging!”

The lawsuit goes on to state that four months later, Manny MUA first used a similar-looking holographic crescent moon on a black background on his own product packaging. This isn’t the first time that Manny MUA has used a comparable logo on packaging. In 2016, the vlogger collaborated with Makeup Geek on an eye shadow palette that featured a holographic crescent moon as well.

Black Moon claims that the vloggers produced packaging for their collaboration with the knowledge that it looks similar to Black Moon’s products. Black Moon states that the vloggers’ collection is likely to cause confusion with items from Black Moon’s company when it launches on April 8. In a statement on MacArthur Law Firm’s website, the firm has included a link to screenshots showing comments on an Instagram photo of the collaboration from consumers pointing out the similarities between the logos.

It’s unclear if the lawsuit will delay the launch of the collaboration, and neither of the vloggers have issued a statement. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Jeffree-Star-Manny-MUA-Lawsuit-43395912

