Luann de Lesseps Says Bethenny Frankel Was ‘Really Projecting Her Own Failed Marriage Onto Me’ on RHONY

Luann De Lesseps has some harsh words for her Real Housewives of New York City costar Bethenny Frankel.

Luann, who married Tom D’Agostino, Jr. in December, spoke to Access Hollywood Live on Friday, saying she felt sorry for Bethenny after an outburst in which the reality star said D’Agostino was cheating on her.

“I felt bad for her because she was crying, really, for herself,” she says. “I don’t think it was really about me. She had a troubled marriage, got divorced, had a problem getting divorced. I think she was projecting, and she just started crying.”

She continues: “I was like, ‘It’s fine, I’m good, I’m a grown woman, I know what I’m doing.’”

Luann also dispelled rumors of her new husband continuing to cheat on her, saying, “Tom is a wonderful, wonderful man and I’m a lucky woman.”

When it came to why rumors were still floating around, the mother-of-two said she believes there is some jealousy coming from her costars and that “they’ve got nothing to talk about but Tom and I.”

Luann previously addressed her reason for going forward with her marriage to D’Agostino Jr., telling PEOPLE in December that she was “not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life.”

“He screwed up,” she said. “What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

The RHONY star continued to stand by her husband, telling Access Hollywood Live that D’Agostino Jr. was her “pillar of strength.”

“Tom and I are great and that’s what’s important to me,” she says. “That’s what keeps me grounded. That’s how I’m able to handle all of these women.”

