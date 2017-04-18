Lowe’s Gave This Home’s Exterior a Budget-Friendly Palm Springs Makeover

When Tiffany moved from the West Coast to New Orleans, LA, there was one thing her new home lacked: curb appeal. The home’s drab exterior and dying landscaping caused it to stand out on the block for all the wrong reasons. But before the neighbors could complain, design maven Monica Mangin came to the rescue. In the season two, episode five episode of Lowe’s original series The Weekender, Monica overhauls the outside of the home, giving it stunning West Coast desert style more associated with Palm Springs than the Gulf Coast. And she does it all with a handful of affordable DIYs. Check out the dramatic exterior reveal and get all the design and shopping details ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Palm-Springs-Style-Home-Exterior-43439484

Share

More Celebrity News: