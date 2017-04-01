Look Back at Amal and George Clooney’s Gorgeous Wedding

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in late September 2014, and the pictures of the pair’s wedding show the couple celebrating and letting loose with their famous friends and family. Almost three years later, the Clooneys are now expecting twins and they look more in love than ever.

With their family growing, there’s no better time to get nostalgic and revisit George and Amal’s wedding day at the Hotel Aman, with celebrity guests like John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Anna Wintour, Bono, Cindy Crawford, and more. Take a look at all the fun photos from their wedding!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/George-Clooney-Wedding-Pictures-Amal-Alamuddin-36208863

