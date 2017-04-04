Like Them or Not, Pierced Nails Are Totally Making a Comeback

It might be 2017, but we still can’t seem to forget about those glorious days spent wearing flannels and jamming out to Nirvana. The ’90s have already made a reappearance in the form of grungy makeup looks, and now it looks like the unforgettable decade is finding its way to our fingertips.

Whether you like them or not, pierced nails are back — and they’re even better than they were 20 years ago. For those of you scratching your heads in confusion about combining “pierced” and “nails” in the same phrase, allow us to quickly refresh your memory of this intriguing nail trend. Pierced manicures were catapulted into the spotlight back in the ’90s when Janet Jackson notably rocked them in the music video for “What’s It Gonna Be?!” alongside Busta Rhymes. The trend seemingly fizzled into the background during the early 2000s, until this year when Kim Kardashian resurrected them from the ashes (not once, but twice).

Now, just because one celebrity posts a photo of something on Instagram doesn’t necessarily mean a trend has officially made a comeback. So we did some good old-fashioned investigating to find out whether pierced nails are actually rearing their heads once again. A quick browse through the social media world reveals that yes, they are, in fact, back with a vengeance. Though nail piercings may look impractical for everyday wear, the throngs of mani mavens currently sporting them (and showing them off on Instagram) these days have us thinking quite the contrary.

When it comes to pierced nails, the options are truly endless. Sometimes they’re just small, simple hoops punctured through the tip of acrylic nails, but other pierced manicures have pendants or jewels hanging from them. Read on to catch a glimpse of some of the coolest nail piercings we’ve seen so far.

