Lea Michele Just Showed Off Summer’s Biggest Swimsuit Trend — and It’s Only April

On more than one occasion, Lea Michele has proved that she’s more than just a Scream Queen, she’s a bikini queen, too. But her latest Instagram post is proving that she has great taste when it comes to one-pieces as well. While on vacation in Napa Valley, CA, Lea wore a high-cut one-piece that had a message we can all get behind. Her teal one-piece says “Vacay All Day” on the front, and aren’t we all dreaming of going on vacation all the time? Of course, if the suit doesn’t speak to you, one-pieces with cheeky messages are shaping up to be the style of the season, and there are plenty others to choose from.

Check out her amazing one-piece and shop similar versions below.

43202379

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Lea-Michele-Vacay-All-Day-1-Piece-43390525

Share

More Celebrity News: