La La and Carmelo Anthony Have Reportedly Separated After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reportedly separated. According to TMZ, the two are now living apart and the former MTV VJ moved into her own place in NYC last week. The pair has allegedly had their fair share of ups and downs in the past, but the current NBA season with the New York Knicks has put a strain on their marriage for the past few months. Sources claim their split is amicable, and the two have yet to comment on the breakup. La La and Carmelo tied the knot back in July 2010 and are parents to 10-year-old son Kiyan.

