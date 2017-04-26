Kobe Bryant and His Wife May Try for a Fourth Baby: ‘I Think Vanessa Wants a Boy More Than I Do’ Tweet cgadmin

Kobe Bryant is currently outnumbered in his own home – but says it’s actually his wife that really wants to add more testosterone to their brood.

“I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do,” the retired NBA star told Extra at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Bryant, 38, and wife Vanessa Bryant welcomed their third daughter, Bianka Bella Bryant, in December of last year. She joined the couple’s girls Gianna, 10, and Natalia, 14.

“They’re great,” Bryant shared of his family. “Vanessa’s good, Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka are good.”

Continued the athlete, “Natalia’s 14, Gianna will be 11 in seven days, and Bianka’s 4 months … it’s crazy! Three girls!”

Since retiring last April – the end of his 20-year basketball career – Bryant told Extra his life is now “all about family and work.”

