Kind Stranger Gives Earless Old Cat a Chance When No One Else Would

Meet Otitis. He is a 10-year-old deaf cat with no ears who was dumped by his original family when they couldn’t take care of his ear issues. Now meet Molly. She is Otitis’s proud new owner who adopted him when no one else wanted him. Together they take care of each other, with Molly giving Otitis love and snuggles and Otitis giving Molly love in return as well as emotional support as her emotional support animal.

Since being adopted on March 8 last year, Otitis has settled in nicely with Molly and her two roommates. “He’s very people oriented and loves knowing what everyone is up to. He enjoys being the ‘King Cat,’” she told us in an email. Molly shared that Otitis sleeps on her pillow every night (snoring in her ear, no less) and even helps her study.

40781838

“Rescuing him was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said, and we wish them all the best together! Scroll through to see some of their sweetest moments together, and make sure to follow them on Instagram to see what they’re up to.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/pets/Cat-Ears-Gets-Adopted-42884918

Share

More Celebrity News: