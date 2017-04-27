Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares a Wedding Day Throwback with Husband Kroy Biermann

The love never gets old.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann (who is coming back for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta) posted a photo of her wedding day with husband Kroy Biermann.

The pair married on Nov. 11, 2011 at their Atlanta, Georgia, home exactly one month after announcing their engagement. They share four children together: KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. Kim has daughters Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15, from a previous relationship.

Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo on Tuesday of her husband and Brielle together with the caption, “One of my fav pics of @briellebiermann @kroybiermann.”

The couple’s son Kash was recently hospitalized after a dog bite left him with “very traumatic injuries.” The Don’t Be Tardy star shared an Instagram photo of her husband Kroy Biermann walking alongside their son’s hospital bed as the 4-year-old boy recovered after surgery. The reality star praised her husband in the grateful post, noting that Biermann rushed to be with his injured son.

“I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room,” Zolciak-Biermann, 38, wrote alongside the photo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed on Instagram that Kash would return home on Monday, noting that the boy would be discharged from the hospital “earlier then expected.”

“Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts,” she wrote in the post. “We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/kim-zolciak-biermann-wedding-throwback/

