Kim Kardashian’s $800 White Bike Shorts Are Peak Kim Kardashian (She’s Been Working Towards This for Months)

By now we’ve accepted the fact that Kim Kardashian is more than happy to break the rules and create fashion trends of her own (whether or not we’re happy about it). Most recently, the reality star caused controversy when she wore a sheer black dress with the Virgin Mary’s face across the chest, sported a plastic garbage bag-like full body weight loss suit and of course, flaunted her figure while clad in corsets.

But now, Kardashian’s added another staple piece to her fashion uniform: skin-tight biker shorts. And we can’t imagine the star’s styling of this trend getting any more creative or crazy, based on the latest iteration of the look. The 36-year-old mom of North and Saint West was caught leaving her home by paparazzi last week, wearing nothing but actual lingerie as a biker shorts.

While bike shorts have been a staple of the star’s wardrobe for a few months now, she reached peak Kardashian with her latest all-white ensemble that’s definitely her most daring yet.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Shares His Must-Have Products

On top of baring her overflowing bust in a white satin bra that most others would reserve for special occasions in the bedroom, the star wore white high-waisted lace lingerie shorts from La Perla (which younger sister Kendall Jenner also happens to be the face of). The kicker? They can be yours too, but only if you’re willing to pay £250 (they’re currently on sale!) and get them over to you from the United Kingdom, since they’re only available there as of now.

Kardashian’s played around with the biker shorts style in less risqué ways too. On a date night with husband Kanye West, the businesswoman made gymwear dressy by wearing a pair of basic black Spandex ones underneath a long leather trench coat.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Celebs’ Beauty Routines: The Products They Really Use

She took what appears to be the same pair, and dressed them down too with black fuzzy slides, fitted corset and floor-length duster jacket.

And on another occasion, she tucked in a white top, threw a stud-covered leather jacket over her shoulders and accessorized with a black choker and bright red sandals for a purely Kardashian “work appropriate” outfit.

When Kim really loves a look, she creates her own version to sell to her fans on her merch store, which is exactly what she did with this. The star created a slightly-shorter version of her favorite pair of biker shorts that falls mid-thigh and is emblazoned with “Savage” down the side.

What do you think about the biker shorts Kim’s been seen wearing? Tell us if you would try the trend in the comments below.

Via: http://people.com/style/kim-kardashian-bike-shorts-trend/

Share

More Celebrity News: