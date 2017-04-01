Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Meet Ariana Grande Backstage at Forum Concert

North West is only 3-years-old and she’s already friends with some of the biggest names in music.

She and mom Kim Kardashian West went backstage to meet Ariana Grande at the singer’s Dangerous Woman Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday evening. The trio had some fun with their favorite Snapchat filters, and even played with Grande’s dogs!

“Show time!” Kardashian West, 36, captioned one of her group photos.

And North’s mom wasn’t the only KarJenner to hang out with the “Dangerous Woman” songstress recently.

FROM COINAGE: What Is The Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not A Dance Move)

On Thursday evening, Grande visited the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin after performing at the Honda Center. “A bunch of hooligans running around Disneyland!” Baldwin captioned a photo on Instagram.

“To the greatest post-concert party ever last night. Thanks sister! You are the greatest onstage AND off! So proud and filled with love for you!!” Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande captioned his selfie with Jenner and Baldwin as well as his sister’s manager Scooter Braun.

Via: http://people.com/music/kim-kardashian-north-west-ariana-grande-meet-backstage/

Share

More Celebrity News: