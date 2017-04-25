Kim and Kourtney’s Beach Vacation Involves a Good Amount of Booty and Underboob

Kourtney Kardashian rang in her 38th birthday last week and celebrated with a girls-only trip to Tulum, Mexico. The eldest Kardashian had the company of her sister Kim as well as close friends Stephanie Sheppard, Malika Haqq, Brittny Gastineau, and Larsa Pippen. On Monday, the ladies bared it all in tiny bikinis — Kourtney showed a ton of underboob while Kim’s greatest asset was on display in a printed two-piece — and appeared to have a blast while splashing and posing for photos in the ocean.

The girls’ beach trip comes on the heels of big news for Kim, who recently announced her plans to collaborate with sister Kylie Jenner on a collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Both Kim and Kourtney also hit the red carpet along with Cher for the LA premiere of The Promise, which follows a love triangle during the Armenian Genocide.

