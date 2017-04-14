Kerry Washington Shared a Scandalous Secret About Olivia Pope’s Wedding Dress

During the 100th episode of Scandal, Kerry Washington and the entire cast had fans imagining a happy ending for the show’s alternate reality milestone episode. On April 13, Olivia Pope walked down the aisle to marry her love President Fitzgerald Grant (played by actor Tony Goldwyn) in a stunning Anne Barge wedding gown that rings in at $4,500.

The “Berkeley” off-the-shoulder dress has a ruched satin top and a full ball gown skirt made of Kalika silk. Costume designers added a sparkling silver belt for the on-screen nuptials. But the best part about the actress’s entire ensemble is what she chose to wear under the dress, and no, it’s not a garter. Kerry took to Instagram to reveal “the truth underneath it all,” that she was wearing jeans under her wedding dress because you “gotta be comfy.” Truer words have never been spoken.

Keep reading to see all the photos of Olivia’s gorgeous wedding ensemble.

35805102

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Olivia-Pope-Wedding-Dress-Scandal-43430924

Share

More Celebrity News: