Kerry Washington Reveals the 1 Way Playing Olivia Pope Has Made Her Life Worse
Kerry Washington is one of Hollywood’s most private celebrities, but that’s never stopped her from speaking out on important issues. While chatting with Paola Mendoza, the artistic director of the Women’s March, for Glamour’s May cover story, the actress was forthright about how Americans need to “stay awake” amid a government hell-bent on banning Muslims and taking away a woman’s right to choose (the ever-growing list of offenses goes on, and on, and on . . . ). The Scandal star and mother of two also touches on how playing Olivia Pope has irrevocably changed her life, and not entirely for the better.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kerry-Washington-Glamour-Interview-May-2017-43390747