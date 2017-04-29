Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Mother of All Boots For a Casual Instagram

playing dress up

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

While we were hanging in our pajamas, sipping coffee, and getting ready for a casual Saturday, Kendall Jenner one upped us all in a pair of waist-high boots. Scrolling through Instagram and there’s Kendall flaunting a pair of extreme thigh-highs pulled right on over her denim and worn with a wide-brim hat — sans top. The sexy snap was enough to make us spit out our coffee and make our jaws drop right to the kitchen counter, captioned simply “playing dress up.” Okay, Kendall.

While we’re not entirely sure where we might wear a pair of boots like that, we’re betting a low-key brunch with her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie would probably be reason enough for Kendall to throw them on with her jeans. Maybe even for a fro-yo run with Gigi. Because playing dress up in Kendall’s world really shouldn’t be confined to the house.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kendall-Jenner-Topless-Waist-High-Boots-Instagram-43482923

Share

More Celebrity News: