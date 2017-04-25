Kellyanne Conway Just Bought an $8M DC Mansion Near Hillary Clinton

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, is the presumed new owner of one of the most expensive residential properties in DC: a massive 15,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom, $8 million mansion. The elegant home was formerly owned by the prime minister of Pakistan and is located in a secluded neighborhood, perfect for diplomats or those needing high security. In fact, Hillary Clinton owns a home less than half a mile away.

After a long day in the White House, Kellyanne can unwind in her library, go for a swim in her pool, retreat to her cabana or – if she’s feeling especially tired – eschew the stairs in favor of the home’s private elevator between floors. The over-the-top master bath includes two full bathrooms, double closets, and a separate sitting area.

For entertaining, there’s a billiards room, exercise room, and wine cellar. In addition to a family kitchen, the home also has a catering kitchen, so if Kelly doesn’t want to cook for guests, she can have staff come in to prepare meals for her. And with multiple rooms specifically devoted to staff quarters, there’s plenty of space for live-in help.

Eugene “Stewart” Coleman of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent. Check out this ultraluxurious property for yourself ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Kellyanne-Conway-Buys-DC-House-43466212

