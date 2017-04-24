Katy Perry Teases Her New Song with the ‘World’s Best Cherry Pie’ Recipe

Bon Appétit is coming.

Katy Perry fans got a taste of the singer’s rumored new song, “Bon Appétit”, in a uniquely delicious way on Monday when she sent out a newsletter with the subject line “World’s Best Cherry Pie” and the recipe in the body of the email.

While some might think the pop star simply wanted to share her favorite indulgence with her fans, the KatyCats knew to dig a little deeper. Written within the recipe, which calls for sweet cherries, butter, sugar and cornstarch, are a few unorthodox instructions that fans have determined may be lyrics to the new song.

In step 1, when the recipe calls for mixing the pie dough ingredients together, Perry instructs cooks to “please just take your time.”

“This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy” and “calm those hungry eyes” are a few of the more obvious lines before Perry ends the recipe with step 6: “Bon Appétit, baby!”

THE SINGLE OF THE SUMMER EVERYONE #bonappetit pic.twitter.com/hajYAQFh42 — BON APPETIT (@coloredperry) April 24, 2017

Perry first teased the song on her Instagram story in March with a video of herself jamming out to the tune—which is also rumored to feature Ariana Grande. “Bon Appétit” would join “Chained to the Rhythm” on her highly-anticipated fourth full-length album, yet to be released. Fans are speculating that the cherry pie recipe is a sign that the song will make its debut as early as this week. Until then, we’ll just have to sit back with a slice of pie and relax.

