Katy Perry Is Living a Teenage Dream in This $19M Beverly Hills Mansion

If you need Katy Perry, you can find her admiring a breathtaking view of Beverly Hills from the infinity pool behind her new mansion. The pop singer is reportedly dropping nearly $19 million for the secluded home, which is nestled in a star-studded neighborhood full of celebs like Adele, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Lawrence, Variety reports. With five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms (oh, and three fireplaces), her new digs are surely big enough for entertaining neighbors and friends.

The 5,427-square-foot, two-story house is situated at the end of a long private driveway for ample privacy. By far our favorite feature of her new house is that sparkling infinity pool — what a dream! But if Katy still wants to soak in the expansive view of the undeveloped land in her backyard, she can also do so from a covered terrace on the second floor. The contemporary home was never officially put on the market, so there are no photos of the interior available, but the following snapshots of the exterior tell us that it’s probably pretty darn elegant.

