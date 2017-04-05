Kate Hudson Makes a Splash With Her Boys During a Beach Day in Hawaii

Kate Hudson showed off her toned figure while hitting the beach in Hawaii on Tuesday. The actress sported a printed bikini for her day in the sun with sons Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy on the island of Oahu and wasn’t afraid to splash around and play catch with her boys in the water. The fun trip comes just days after Kate shared an Instagram photo of the trio on a hike with their dog in LA.

15760381

Kate joins a handful of celebrity beach babes who have been enjoying tropical getaways this week — so far we’ve seen Gwyneth Paltrow in Mexico, Dakota Johnson in Miami, Heidi Klum in Turks and Caicos, and Cindy Crawford in St. Barts! Are you craving a vacation yet?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kate-Hudson-Wearing-Bikini-Hawaii-Pictures-April-2017-43393861

Share

More Celebrity News: