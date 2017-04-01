Justin Trudeau Wants a Rematch With Matthew Perry: “Who Hasn’t Wanted to Punch Chandler?”

Matthew Perry better watch out because Justin Trudeau is out for revenge. The Canadian Prime Minister, who used to get beat up by Matthew Perry in elementary school, tweeted on Saturday morning that he wants a rematch. “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” he wrote.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

The former Friends star, who is half Canadian, revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month that he used to beat up Justin. Although Matthew was in fifth grade at the time and a few years older, he admitted that it was out of jealousy. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t . . . so it was pure jealousy.” Your move, Matthew.

