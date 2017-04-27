Just Tons of Adorable Pictures of Jennifer Morrison With Her Onscreen Parents

The cast of Once Upon a Time is super close-knit, but no one acts more like a family than Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan) and her onscreen parents, Josh Dallas (Prince Charming) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White). Over the years, real-life couple Josh and Ginnifer have shared numerous sweet moments with Jen, and we can’t get enough. Whether they’re goofing off on set, being super adorable at fan conventions, or dressing up as Harry Potter characters for Halloween, their bond is truly the fairest of them all. Jen even calls them “mom” and “dad” off set, despite the fact that they’re all 38. Aww! See some of their most charming moments together below.

