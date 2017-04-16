Just 1 Word to Describe Lady Gaga at Coachella: Electrifying

Lady Gaga hit the stage at Coachella on Saturday night, and to say she killed it is an understatement. The Joanne singer kicked off the show with “Scheibe” before launching into a melody of her hits, including “Alejandro,” “Bad Romance,” and “Just Dance.” Gaga first appeared in a leather outfit, and later stripped off the outer layer to reveal a black bodysuit and leggings. After her 18-song set, Gaga surprised fans when she introduced a new song to the crowd, saying, “I’ve been so excited for this next part of the show because I’ve been trying to keep it a secret for so long. I’ve been in the studio and I’d like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.’” The track is a change from her previous album, but we have a feeling you’ll be playing it loudly all Summer.

