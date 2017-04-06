John Cena Reveals the Meaning Behind Nikki Bella’s 4.5-Carat Engagement Ring

John Cena proposed to longtime partner Nikki Bella in front of thousands of fans at Wrestlemania 33 over the weekend. Not only was the proposal as over the top as their relationship, but the WWE superstar popped the question with an engagement ring big enough to ice skate on. In a video posted to The Bella Twins YouTube on Tuesday, John explained the meaning behind the extravagant 4.5-carat Tiffany & Co. bauble. “The ring represents our entire relationship up until this point,” he explained. “As with everything that we do for each other, there’s always meaning behind it.”

John and Nikki began dating in 2012 after meeting through the WWE. Their relationship started out as a friendship but quickly turned into romance after John asked Nikki to have dinner with him. During an interview with the Today show this week, John revealed that he’d been planning the moment for “a long, long time,” despite his previous protests against marriage.

