Jessie James Decker Says She Eats This Simple, Carb-Filled Breakfast Every Morning

Jessie James Decker knows when you have two kids under the age of five, getting breakfast on the table can be no easy feat.

So the 28-year-old and wife to New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker eats this very simple meal every morning: a slice of toast with butter.

“I make Eric pick up from this little local place in Nashville that has really good honey whole wheat bread,” the country singer, who recently teamed up with Lime-A-Rita to celebrate their relaunch powered by and targeted toward women, told PEOPLE on Thursday. “It’s near where he works out in the morning so I make him pick up a loaf and the kids eat it, too. I’ll just keep passing out toast all morning. The kids just walk around with crumbs everywhere, we don’t care. It’s easy and it’s filling and it’s just tasty.”

RELATED: Jessie James Decker’s Food Diary Is Filled with ‘Protein, Protein, Protein!

Decker says she’s in talks to develop a new television show—possibly involving food—but can’t share any details just yet. For now, she has been sharing her love for southern classics and traditional family meals on her Instagram.

“I do make a really great bolognese and the key is putting good ‘ol wine in there,” she says. “Eric loves shrimp po boys, which I’ll make, and chicken enchiladas, some skinny enchiladas— we’ve been obsessed with those lately. There’s only 160 calories per enchilada and they’re fat and beautiful.”

WATCH THIS: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

The inspiration behind a lot of her recipes comes from her mom, who taught her how to cook. “When I got married and when my sister got married, my mom made us both individual cooking books with all of our family recipes and pictures and kind of the history with our Sicilian family so that was really special,” she says. “I also really love Giada ‘s cooking too. I just love Italian and I think from being Italian, I just love Italian food.”

Via: http://people.com/food/jessie-james-decker-diet-breakfast/

Share

More Celebrity News: