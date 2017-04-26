Jessica Biel Talks ‘Shockingly Good’ New TV Series The Sinner — and Dresses to Impress in Self-Portrait

Jessica Biel may be back on TV, but she’s been a constant star in the fashion world.

The actress celebrated the premiere of her USA limited series, The Sinner, at the School of Visual Arts theater in New York City on Tuesday during the Tribeca Film Festival. Biel, 35, was the epitome of chic in a plaid dress from Self-Portrait’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

The mother of one’s ensemble featured a wide collar and ruffled folds along her arm and skirt, but the subtle leg slit and plunging neckline were the major eye-catching details.

At the premiere, Biel and her costars discussed the anthology drama which is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book by the same name.

“Hopefully shockingly good,” Biel told the crowd when she was asked to sum up her new show in three words.

The Sinner follows a young mother named Cora (Biel) who is overcome by rage and commits a startling act of violence. The mother is horrified because she doesn’t know why she did it, and that’s the question that will drive the season.

.@JessicaBiel on her character: “What she knows, what she remembers, what she thinks she remembers… It’s very complicated.” #TheSinner — The Sinner (@TheSinnerUSA) April 25, 2017

It’s been 15 years since Biel starred on a television show. After leaving 7th Heaven as a series regular at the end of the sixth season, she starred in several movies, guested in the season 4 premiere of New Girl, and lent her voice to Netflix’s BoJack Horseman.

The Sinner is slated to debut this summer on USA.

Via: http://people.com/style/jessica-biel-self-portrait-the-sinner-premiere/

