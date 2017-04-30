Jennifer Morrison and Colin O’Donoghue’s Most Charming Friendship Moments
The Once Upon a Time cast shares an incredible bond, but one of the sweetest has to be between Jennifer Morrison and Colin O’Donoghue. Together they make up one of the show’s most beloved couples, Captain Hook and Emma Swan, and we’re just as obsessed with their offscreen friendship. Whether they’re posting behind-the-scenes snaps on social media or they’re goofing off at Comic-Con, these two always have a good time together. See some of their best moments here.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jennifer-Morrison-Colin-ODonoghue-Pictures-43448888