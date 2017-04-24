Jennifer Lopez Tells All On How Her Romance With Alex Rodriguez Began

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to get all the deets on how Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended up dating!

While interviewing J. Lo. on her show, Ellen managed to coyly segue the conversation from Jennifer’s work life to her dating life.

“You work all the time…which is one of the reasons that you couldn’t keep a steady boyfriend,” Ellen said as Jennifer cringed, knowing what her next question would be. “So tell me about Alex — I’m very excited for you!”

After a lot of convincing, Jennifer finally opened up about how she and Alex got together — and it was surprisingly simple!

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him and he passed by,” J. Lo. began. (Ellen discovered she was eating Cobb salad and tortilla soup. The talk show host really wanted to make sure we got every detail.)

“Afterwards, I went outside. But for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi. And I was like, ‘Hi, Alex,’ and he was like, ‘Hi, Jennifer…’ and then that was it,” she explained.

Jennifer revealed the famed Yankees baseball player later texted her asking her out to dinner, but she couldn’t remember that meal in as much detail. “I don’t remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner,” she said.

“And then a sleepover?” Ellen jokingly asked.

“No,” J. Lo. sternly replied. “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.”

Watch the clip above to see J. Lo. describe how her romance with A-Rod began!

Are you surprised J. Lo. made the first move? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

