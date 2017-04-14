Jennifer Aniston Has a Luxurious Take on Track Pants You’re Going to Want to Steal

Jennifer Aniston, whose Summer shoe game is beyond practical, showed us how to style yet another warm-weather staple: track pants. While in the City of Light with husband Justin Theroux, the actress styled a pair of black, side-striped pants with a plain white tee and white sneakers. She elevated these laid-back bottoms by throwing on a camel-colored coat and gold-trimmed aviators.

We couldn’t help but notice that this isn’t the first time the couple has coordinated outfits. Justin Theroux stuck to a similar color scheme, wearing a tan-colored jacket, black jeans, and gray suede boots. Earlier this month, Justin and Jennifer wore matching black ensembles at the season three premiere of HBO’s The Leftovers, and on Tuesday, they both wore leather ensembles to celebrate Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with artist Jeff Koons. Have a look at the adorable pictures and buy similar versions of Jen’s street-style-friendly track pants ahead.

