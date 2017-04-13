Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Don’t Schedule Sex . . . Yet
Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum have a Hollywood relationship for the books. After costarring in the hit 2006 dance film Step Up, the two eventually took their romance off screen when they tied the knot in 2009. Fast-forward a few years later, and the two are still going strong with a 3-year-old daughter named Everly. In addition to her new NBC competition series World of Dance and giving us sweet glimpses of her family on social media, Jenna also graces the cover of Redbook’s May issue. Aside from looking gorgeous, per usual, she also opens up about being a feminist, her sex life with Channing, and how the two find ways to keep their love alive. See some of her best quotes below.
