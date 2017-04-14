Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Welcome Son River Joe

Baby love has found a way into the lives of Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston for a second time!

The married couple of two years welcomed a son — River Joe Goldblum — on Friday, April 7, at 8:53 a.m., Livingston shared on Instagram Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s been a week already!” the mom of two captioned a series of sweet hospital shots featuring Livingston, Goldblum and new big brother Charlie Ocean, 21 months, who himself was born — fittingly! — on July 4 in 2015.

“Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn’t be happier!!!” she continued. “@jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Goldblum and Livingston, 34, were engaged in July 2014, before tying the knot that November at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, which has since become a well-loved hangout for the family of three.

Livingston announced that the family would be expanding into a foursome with a January Instagram photo, in which the Canadian rhythmic gymnast is posing atop a barrel.

“Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#growingfamily” and “#love.”

RELATED VIDEO: All of Jeff Goldblum’s Best Movie Moments in Honor of Independence Day: Resurgence

The couple confirmed Charlie would be getting a baby brother in February at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — where Livingston glowed, showing off her baby belly in a dark-gray gown featuring a nature-inspired pattern and illusion neckline.

Speaking to an Entertainment Tonight reporter who correctly guessed their second child’s sex, Goldblum praised, “You’re amazing. You’re very, very gifted.”

FROM COINAGE: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Livingston regularly shares photos of the couple’s curly-haired older child, who is his dad’s mini-me, on social media — and her Jurassic Park-legend husband hasn’t been shy in speaking out about his blissful home life.

“I never seriously considered ,” he told Parade magazine in June. “I’m at a different place now. I was enthusiastic to marry and try to have a baby.”

Of his hopes for Charlie, the proud father said, “That he continues to follow his own curiosity. At the end of the day, I hope both Charlie and I have lived lives that contributed something to the general good.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/jeff-goldblum-emilie-livingston-welcome-son-river-joe/

Share

More Celebrity News: