Jay Manuel Beauty’s New Lip Glosses Are Giving Us Sexy Space Girl Vibes

Make room in your makeup bag: a new holographic lip gloss is bursting into the beauty galaxy, and this time it’s courtesy of Jay Manuel Beauty.

The brand is adding four new prismatic lip colors to its Ultimate Lip Gloss range, and they’re all out of this world. The new colors are Infinity, a cool pewter; Bliss, a candlelit peach; Halo, a pearlescent pink; and Galaxy, a limited-edition sapphire blue.

Each of the new and existing Ultimate Lip Gloss shades is infused with Diamond Dust, which gives your pout an otherworldly glow. The four new hues also include gem-toned pearls to create an iridescent illusion without being gaudy. So if over-the-top sparkly lips aren’t quite your thing, these are perfect for you. Wear them on your bare pout to add subtle shine and dimension, or take all of your favorite lipsticks into outer space by swiping one of the new shades on top.

The intergalactic colors will be available to snag on April 29 at JayManuelBeauty.com for $20 each. Zoom in on each of them and see swatches ahead!

43130294

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Jay-Manuel-Beauty-New-Ultimate-Lip-Gloss-Colors-April-2017-43392798

Share

More Celebrity News: