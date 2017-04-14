Jason Momoa With Short Hair Will Propel You Into a New Stratosphere of Thirst

The Jason Momoa that we all know and love is a giant man with tons of tattoos and long, tousled hair; strands that look like they could be conditioned with a mix of coconut oil and volcanic ash from the island of Maui and highlighted by a lovely sea salt and lemon spray. But there was a time — a time long ago, like 2000 — when Jason rocked a short haircut that really showed off his amazing eyes and distinctive eyebrows. After a period of wearing dreadlocks and a long ponytail, Jason went short again in 2013. We truly can’t decide which length is more handsome, so we’re just not going to. Sit down, take a deep breath, and scroll through these throwback snaps, then see how hot Jason looks when he’s wearing glasses.

