Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Could Be Worth as Much as $741 Million: Reports

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could be worth nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, according to documents released Friday.

President Donald Trump‘s daughter, 35, and son-in-law, 36, will remain beneficiaries of their real estate and investment businesses worth as much as $741 million, according to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times and CBS.

Other reports have the couple’s worth as $240 million.

On late Friday, the White House publicly released financial disclosures and ethics filings for more than 100 of its top administration officials.

Kushner’s financial disclosures showed that his wife earned between $1 million and $5 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. between January 2016 and March 2017, and put the value of her stake at between $5 million and $25 million, according to the Times.

According to the Associated Press, the documents show that Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, resigned from some 260 entities and sold off 58 businesses or investments that lawyers identified as posing potential conflicts of interest due to his stepping away from businesses while in government service. But his lawyers, in consultation with the Office of Government Ethics, determined that his real estate assets, many of them in New York City, are unlikely to pose the kinds of conflicts that would trigger a need to divest.

“The remaining conflicts, from a practical perspective, are pretty narrow and very manageable,” said Jamie Gorelick, an attorney who has been working on the ethics agreements for Trump and Kushner.

This comes after news that Trump will become a federal employee after her plans to serve as an informal adviser with a West Wing office drew criticism.

Via: http://people.com/politics/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-keep-real-estate-holdings/

