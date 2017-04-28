It’s True! Vin Diesel Performed With Nicky Jam at the Premios Billboard

Vin Diesel popping out on stage at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards was something else. The Fate of the Furious actor surprised the audience by joining Nicky Jam during his performance of “El Ganador,” rapping in Spanish just like he does in the singer’s new album, Fénix. Vin (expectedly) wore dark sunglasses and a black tank top as he sang: “No le tengo medio a ningun envidioso.”

Though his performance caught us all by surprise, the 49-year-old has always had a passion for music. Remember when he debuted his own version of Selena Gomez and Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me”?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Vin-Diesel-Performing-Nicky-Jam-Video-43478790

