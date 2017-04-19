It’s Official! Kylie Cosmetics Is Collaborating With Kim Kardashian

COMING SOON @kyliecosmetics #KKW

Y’all, we are SHOOK. Kylie Jenner had teased not too long ago that a new collaboration was coming, but we couldn’t have anticipated who ended up joining Team Lip Kit: Kim Kardashian West.

In the above Instagram video, you can see a behind-the-scenes teaser for the upcoming launch, which shows the two sisters looking practically identical with sleek dark hair, glowing skin, and beige lips. We can see Kim applying a pale nude liquid lipstick, which seems to be in the trademark tube with dripping details (and those drips are a very light nude). We don’t know when this collection will drop — all the teaser said was “coming soon” — nor do we know what’s in it, but we can hazard a guess that the collaboration will definitely include lip kits. Brow grooming formulas and contouring products are also a possibility.

As you may recall, Kylie most recently did a collection with her sister Khloé. To our recollection, this is Kim’s first cosmetics venture since Kardashian Beauty shuttered last year. Charlotte Tilbury named a light pinky-nude lipstick after the reality star, and Kim famously works with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic on his masterclass series, but we’re excited to see Kim put her own unique stamp on a product. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

