Is Star Trek Actor George Takei Really Running for Congress? ‘The Cat’s Out of the Bag’

This better not be an April Fool’s joke.

Star Trek star George Takei told The Daily Buzz he plans on running for Congress in 2018 and has specifically targeted California’s 22nd District so he can take on Republican Devin Nunes.

Takei told the site that he wanted to take a bigger stand in politics. “With what is going on now in the country, I couldn’t stand by any longer merely as a citizen,” Takei said. “I knew I had to take a bigger stand. So that’s why I’m running for Congress. My hope is to challenge Devin Nunes for his seat in 2018.”

He added, “I think Nunes is vulnerable. And I plan to prove that. People are tired of his a—kissing of Trump. Can I say that? I think I can. These days you can say pretty much anything and not get in trouble.”

Well, the cat’s out of the bag it seems. Let’s do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

Takei, 79, expressed his wish to be “a champion for all people” adding, “We need to build a majority again in Congress, too, to be a check against the Trump Administration’s excesses, assuming he’s even around by then to keep making horrific mistakes.”

The Star Trek actor has already picked up celebrity endorsements from the likes of The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and Sophia Bush.

@GeorgeTakei I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2017

“@GeorgeTakei I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news!” Ruffalo, 49, tweeted.

Via: http://people.com/politics/george-takei-congress/

Share

More Celebrity News: