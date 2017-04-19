Inside Drew Barrymore & Ellen DeGeneres’ EXPLOSIVE Feud On ‘First Dates’ Set

Things are getting nasty on the set of First Dates! Ellen DeGeneres and Drew Barrymore are said to have been feuding behind-the-scenes of the new NBC series. “Ellen and Drew are a case of oil and water,” a source tells In Touch. “Ellen expected to be the one calling the shots, but Drew thinks she should have creative control because she’s the movie star people are tuning in to see.”

If you don’t already know, the show is described by the network as “a groundbreaking series that will explore all of the simple wonders of a first date. We’re searching for people genuinely looking for love, men and women ages 18 to 65+ who are currently single. No competition, no eliminations — just a first date. Where it goes from there is up to you.”

The series premiered only a month ago – let’s hope the diva duo can pull it together!

