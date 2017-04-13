If You Think Gigi Hadid Is Wearing Normal Sweatpants, Wait Till She Turns to the Side

There’s no denying that Gigi Hadid is a street style darling. She has a way of making pieces like a pair of Bermuda shorts look high fashion without even trying. Yesterday, the supermodel stepped out in NYC wearing a gray cashmere wool sweatsuit with crystal embroidery details. She finished her look off with silver metallic pumps by Stella Luna.

The long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants are from Sally LaPointe’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection and retail for a whopping $4,100. And if you thought she was wearing just another pair of sweatpants, wait till you see the side. The low-rise sweats featured slits on the side and crystal embroidery cuffs around the bottom. Have a look at the luxurious sweatsuit and buy similar versions below.

