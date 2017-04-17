If Leonardo and Orlando Were Trying to Go Incognito at Coachella, They Failed

Several stars flocked to the desert for Coachella over the weekend, and two of those stars were Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom. On Saturday, the duo was spotted hanging out in the VIP area of the Neon Carnival, which is just a few miles from the music festival. Both Orlando and Leo kept a low profile in jeans and a hoodie at the event, which also brought out Drake, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Nina Dobrev.

While Nina and Orlando weren’t pictured together, their outing comes amid rumors that the two are casually dating. According to People, “They’ve known each other for a while. Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual.” Last year, Leo reignited romance rumors when he was photographed with Rihanna at the bash. No word on whether they reunited this year.

