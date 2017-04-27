Ian Somerhalder Celebrates Two Years of Marriage with Nikki Reed: ‘Thank You For Being My Best Friend’

Happy anniversary!

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday, marking the occasion with Instagram tributes to each other along with romantic photos from their wedding day.

“To the most amazing human in the world,” Somerhalder, 38, wrote. “Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I’ve ever known.”

“To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can’t even count them,” he added.

Reed, 28, also commemorated the occasion on Instagram, writing, “My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more.”

“Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I’ve ever known,” she added. “We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it.”

On Tuesday night, the couple spent time together in a recording studio where Reed was busy making music. Both stars posted video on Instagram of her untitled song, but they were equally devoted to spending the moment with each other.

The pair tied the knot in April 2015 in Malibu, California after becoming engaged in January 2015.

Somerhalder told PEOPLE in 2016 that waking up next to the Twilight actress was “pure bliss.”

“Every single day. Look who I get to wake up with,” he said. “We’re under kitties and dogs, and it’s just pure bliss.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/ian-somerhalder-nikki-reed-second-wedding-anniversary/

