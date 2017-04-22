I Was a MAC Pro For 11 Years, and This Is What It’s Really Like to Work There

I worked for MAC Cosmetics for 11 years, and it was wonderful! I worked for them as a retail manager in both California and New York City. I was lucky enough to get the job even though I was a telephone operator with no prior experience! I just happened to love MAC and was at the counter at least twice a week. I often would do my friends’ makeup at the counter, and a small group of customers would gather, the manager noticed and encouraged me to interview for a job, and boom! I got it and was hired as part of the management team. Makeup always came naturally, and I definitely had a huge passion for makeup and product. Here is what I learned being part of the MAC Pro team.

