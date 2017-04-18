I Tried an Artificial Intelligence Skin Age Predictor — Here’s How It Changed My Routine

When you think of artificial intelligence (AI), you probably imagine robots or get flashbacks from movies like Ex Machina and TV shows like Westworld, but what you might not know is that AI is around you. Take Facebook, for example. The way your feed looks is the result of AI, of a machine learning your behavior and using it to shape its own.

Back in February, Olay took me to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where they were hosting a discussion on artificial intelligence. What does a beauty brand have anything to do with AI? Olay has launched a skin age-predicting tool called Skin Advisor that in just minutes (it took me no more than one!) analyzes your complexion to find your best area and area of improvement, then gives you product recommendations.

After learning how Olay uses AI to teach a machine how to predict age, I had to give the tool a try. I was surprised at how with one simple lesson, it transformed my entire routine. Keep reading to find out how it works and how it can help you maximize your own skin care regimen.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Olay-Skin-Advisor-Review-43436349

