Humble Yourself For a Sec and Enjoy This Mind-Blowing Kendrick Lamar Dance Video

Kendrick Lamar released his new album Damn last week, and the lead single, “Humble,” quickly landed on the charts (as well as our Summer jams playlist). Not only are the lyrics and message on point, but the beat is impossible not to dance to. Knowing this, choreographer Phil Wright put together a routine that’s expertly performed by a group of talented dancers — including one little girl whose moves will blow your mind. Check it out above now, then get even more goodness with dance videos to Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Bruno Mars.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kendrick-Lamar-Humble-Dance-Video-43448579

